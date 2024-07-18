Head to Head Review: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.80 -$28.71 million ($1.31) -2.36 Bilibili $3.19 billion 2.02 -$679.21 million ($1.67) -9.34

Analyst Recommendations

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BIT Mining and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 6 4 0 2.40

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.16% -32.20% -16.69% Bilibili -21.41% -26.46% -12.07%

Summary

Bilibili beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. In addition, it engages in online gaming activities; and provision of technology services. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.