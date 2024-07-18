HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. StemPoint Capital LP increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 1,161,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 737,886 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 383,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,808 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

