Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Trading Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.62. 1,172,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,283,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Specifically, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Hayward by 4,616.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 835,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hayward by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,511,000 after buying an additional 662,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hayward by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after buying an additional 546,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after acquiring an additional 491,971 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

