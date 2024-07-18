Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGOGet Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. 854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGOFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.39% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.