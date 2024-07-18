Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. 854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.39% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

