Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.66 on August 2nd

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6575 per share by the bank on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend by an average of 145.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

