Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $162,043.26 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,563.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.42 or 0.00604783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00111740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00035879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00252687 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00047268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00072726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

