Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Down 5.9% in June

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,334.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

NASDAQ GREE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 228,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Research analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Greenidge Generation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

