Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Trading Down 1.2%

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 52,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 61,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $228.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X China Consumer ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 140,874 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.