GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Karen Blasing Sells 4,430 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Karen Blasing sold 3,500 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $174,125.00.

GitLab Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. 8,160,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,436. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

