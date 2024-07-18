GICTrade One Day Volume Reaches $17,251.18 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $87.09 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.87785874 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

