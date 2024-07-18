Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Stock Price Up 52.4%

Shares of Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) rose 52.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 601,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 66,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.69.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

