Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.65). Approximately 481,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 783,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.67).

Geiger Counter Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £64.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.51.

About Geiger Counter

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

