GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 4,294,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,870,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.54 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,647 shares of company stock worth $300,183. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

