FY2025 EPS Estimates for Motorola Solutions, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $13.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.98. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $393.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $398.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,333,000 after acquiring an additional 151,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

