Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22, Yahoo Finance reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

FULT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 4,703,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Our Latest Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.