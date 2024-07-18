Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22, Yahoo Finance reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fulton Financial Trading Down 2.1 %
FULT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 4,703,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Fulton Financial Company Profile
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.