Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $4.50

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

Frontier Group stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $893.60 million, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 672,471 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

