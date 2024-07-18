Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.44

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 24583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

