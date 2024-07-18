Franco-Nevada Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.00.

Shares of FNV opened at C$174.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.52. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In related news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

