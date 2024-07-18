Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Update

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.13. The stock had a trading volume of 198,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,926. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 104,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $79,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 24.6% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 249,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

