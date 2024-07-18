Francisco Velasco Sells 1,298 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $112,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PSMT stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,042. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
