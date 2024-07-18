Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 336,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of American Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in American Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 157,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 614,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,331,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 137,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.42%.

In related news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. bought 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. purchased 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

