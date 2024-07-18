Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 2.29% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,233,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417,043 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 39,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 55,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,337. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

