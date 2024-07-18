Foundry Partners LLC Increases Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2,375.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -382.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

