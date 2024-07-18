Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Peoples Bancorp worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 134,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $112.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.90%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,344 shares of company stock valued at $399,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.