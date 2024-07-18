Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,977 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Celestica worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,755. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

