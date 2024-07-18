Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,706 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.42% of United Fire Group worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Fire Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFCS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.43. 106,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,191. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $567.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -92.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Profile

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.