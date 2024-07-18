Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of National HealthCare worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NYSE:NHC traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.42. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $129.93.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $297.18 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.