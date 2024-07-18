Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 27,139 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,252.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,252.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617 over the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:HOV traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.75. 143,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.58. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $192.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.24.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

