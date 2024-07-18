Foundry Partners LLC Buys 35,166 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 1,169,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,394. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

