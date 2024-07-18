Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,644. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

