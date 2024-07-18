FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.08 and last traded at $64.11. Approximately 6,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 14,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.35.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $158.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Get FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

