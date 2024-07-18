FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.08

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.08 and last traded at $69.08, with a volume of 1927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

