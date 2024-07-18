Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,406 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $71,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

View Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $159.30. 383,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.