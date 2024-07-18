First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.58 and last traded at $67.73. 88,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 37,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1,714.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

