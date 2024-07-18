First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 23,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 8,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 105,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,196,000.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

