First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 164,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 57,963 shares.The stock last traded at $60.81 and had previously closed at $60.84.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.