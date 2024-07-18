First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Up 3.6%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $217.80 and last traded at $215.65. Approximately 1,064,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,512,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.72.

First Solar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2,009.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 180,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 172,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

