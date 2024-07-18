First Solar, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.72.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $208.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.37. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in First Solar by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

