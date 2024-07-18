First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Community has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. First Community has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

First Community Stock Performance

First Community stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 46,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

