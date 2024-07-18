Financial & Tax Architects LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 124,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CVX traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,295,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,955. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.22.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

