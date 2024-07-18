Financial Contrast: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TC Biopharm and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Biopharm $4.76 million 1.57 -$7.35 million N/A N/A Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $10.06 million 0.55 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.65

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TC Biopharm.

Profitability

This table compares TC Biopharm and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A -60.83% -50.73%

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

