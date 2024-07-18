Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $565.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.71.
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
