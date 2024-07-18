Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $565.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farmland Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 419,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,105 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Stories

