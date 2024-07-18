Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 16,457,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 109,791,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 829,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

