FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Trading 21.1% Higher

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.29.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

