Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,602.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,423.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,298.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $810.26 and a 52-week high of $1,627.11.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

