Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

