Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,094,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 227,816 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $133,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,763,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 222,846 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,644,000 after acquiring an additional 175,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 398,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.