Evercore ISI Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $211.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.89.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $216.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.