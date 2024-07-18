Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Etsy stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. Etsy has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

