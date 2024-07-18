Ethena USDe (USDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.40 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $3.40 billion and $19.50 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,398,657,115 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,398,648,329.314932. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99898659 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $18,070,456.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

